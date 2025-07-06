Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

