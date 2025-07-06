Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after buying an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $4,331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,440,190 shares in the company, valued at $311,930,752.10. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,431 shares of company stock worth $60,571,609. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $224.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $227.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

