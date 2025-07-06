Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,714,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE NUE opened at $138.51 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

