Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 203.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

