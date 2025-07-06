Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $145.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

