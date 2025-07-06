Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

