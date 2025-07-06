Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $369.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

