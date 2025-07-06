Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Certara worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of CERT opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

