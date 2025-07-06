Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $456.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.86. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $509.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

