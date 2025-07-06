Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 3,141.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,723,000 after buying an additional 605,670 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the first quarter worth $35,178,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth $548,000.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. The trade was a 70.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lineage Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LINE stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

