Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,514. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

