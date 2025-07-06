Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $6,863,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.95. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.56 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

