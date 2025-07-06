Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $980,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.