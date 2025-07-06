Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1%

RBLX stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush upgraded Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,891.21. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,555,458.32. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,868,857 shares of company stock valued at $604,140,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

