Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Woodward by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Woodward by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $2,687,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $267.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,958,480. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,142,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,639.49. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $9,035,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.29. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $253.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

