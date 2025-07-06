Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,501 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

