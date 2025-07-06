Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 192 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day moving average of $315.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

