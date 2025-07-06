Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SRE opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.