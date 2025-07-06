Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,372 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,133,132.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,700.08. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,035 shares of company stock worth $7,832,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.93 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

