Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,668 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

