Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,428 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

