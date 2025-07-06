Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 25,680 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,210 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,170,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 904.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 599,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 164,792 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.36 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

