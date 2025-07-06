Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 506 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $306.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.05. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -613.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.