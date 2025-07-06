Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.17 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

