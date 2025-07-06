Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 407,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

