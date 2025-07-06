Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 407,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

