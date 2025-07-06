Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 407,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

