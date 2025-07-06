Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 407,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.