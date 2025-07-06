WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.