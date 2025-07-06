Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

