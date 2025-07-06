YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,924,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in YETI by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in YETI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,217,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 86,906 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

