Yorkville Acquisition (NASDAQ:YORKU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Yorkville Acquisition (NASDAQ:YORKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Yorkville Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%

Yorkville Acquisition stock opened at $11.12 on Friday.

About Yorkville Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

