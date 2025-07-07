20,507 Shares in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Graham at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Graham by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Graham by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. Graham Corporation has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

