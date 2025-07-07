2,220 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
