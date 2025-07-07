23,865 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toast by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toast by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,320. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,212 shares of company stock worth $19,551,906. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Toast Trading Up 2.4%

TOST opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

