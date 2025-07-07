2,640 Shares in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of argenex by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in argenex in the fourth quarter valued at $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in argenex by 53,684.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in argenex by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in argenex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.06.

argenex Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $543.32 on Monday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $432.96 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.98 and a 200-day moving average of $604.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

