27,320 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCB stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

UCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

