33,576 Shares in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifevantage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lifevantage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifevantage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lifevantage by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifevantage during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifevantage

In other Lifevantage news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $36,768.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,927.17. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifevantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.43. Lifevantage Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million.

Lifevantage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Lifevantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Lifevantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

