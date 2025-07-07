420,508 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 420,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Expand Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $127,038,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,015,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,722,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,592,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,235,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

