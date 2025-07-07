50,262 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $621,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 602,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,768. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $1,303,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,733,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,095,288. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,795,262 shares of company stock worth $272,980,496. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.