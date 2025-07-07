7,904 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $49.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $508.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.