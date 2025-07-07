Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $183.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

