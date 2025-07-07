Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 149,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 68.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

