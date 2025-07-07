Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 5,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

