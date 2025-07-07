Amalgamated Bank Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,281.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 101,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.93.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

