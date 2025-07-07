Amalgamated Bank Has $2.04 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

