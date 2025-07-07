Amalgamated Bank Sells 799 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $13,145,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $59.47 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 217.18%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

