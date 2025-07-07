American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $221.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

