AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AppFolio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,363.54. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss bought 7,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,900. This trade represents a 46.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $235.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson raised AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

