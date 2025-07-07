Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after buying an additional 908,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after acquiring an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after acquiring an additional 268,785 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.2%

ARW opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.